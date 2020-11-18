MI Firefighter Killed in Crash While Responding to Fire

A Blissfield (MI) firefighter was killed in a single-vehicle accident while responding to a fire call in his personal vehicle, according to reports.

Captain Joseph Gallo, 34, was killed in a crash while en route to assist at a barn fire in Lenawee County, according to WTOL 11.

Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office told reporters that Captain Gallo was driving a Chevy Impala with emergency lights activated when he lost control of the vehicle. Captain Gallo was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.

