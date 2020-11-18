Enchanted Isle (TX) Fire Kills One

Athens Daily Review, Texas

A stubborn fire swept through two houses in Enchanted Isle on Cedar Creek Lake, Sunday, killing a person who was trapped in one of the structures.

Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg is investigating the fatality. The name of the deceased had not been released as of press time.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue reported their units responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. of an active structure fire, with a person trapped inside. When the first personnel arrived, they found one structure 90% involved and fire in moving into the eves of the second.

Payne Springs reported the passing cold front had stirred up high winds that made the fire harder to contain. Downed power lines also hindered the firefighters’ efforts. More than 10,000 gallons of water was poured on the fires during the first 15 minutes, but to little effect. The existing source of water was not sufficient to knock down the flames.

When the fire was under control, the body of one person was recovered from the house where the flames apparently began. Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Belinda Brownlow was called to the scene.

According to Payne Springs, one firefighter sustained a minor eye injury. In addition, two fire apparatus were damaged by the heat generated by the intense blaze.

Numerous lake area fire departments helped battle the fire which took several hours to control. Responding were, Gun Barrel City, Eustace, Log Cabin, Caney City, Malakoff, Mabank, Seven Points, Tool, Trinidad and Athens. The last units cleared at about 9 a.m.

Also lending aid were UT Health EMS and The Red Cross. Payne Springs also thanked Brownsboro for helping provide coverage to the west end of the county while so many departments were engaged

in fighting the Enchanted Isle fire.

