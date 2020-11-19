Akron (OH) Firefighters Battle Apartment Building Fire Near Historic Church

100 BLOCK OF MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD. APPARTMENT BUILDING FIRE 2ND FLOOR. E3 E7 E9 E2 L7 B2 B9 M3 CH4 INTERIOR ATTACK. Please avoid the area. Allow companies to work safely. #330forthe330 #dontdriveovertheyellowhose pic.twitter.com/RX7Duq0Pc6 — Akron Professional Firefighters L330🚒🚑🇺🇸 (@fire_330) November 19, 2020

TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY

Craig Webb

Akron Beacon Journal

(TNS)

Akron fire crews were battling an apartment building blaze near the Wesley Temple AME Zion Church Wednesday night.

Images shared on social media showed a large fire on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the historic church on the corner of North Prospect Street.

Several Akron fire companies were battling the fire.

No official word on the fire had been released by the city.

The official Twitter account for the city’s firefighter union reports that the fire is on the second floor of an apartment building in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

100 BLOCK OF MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD. APPARTMENT BUILDING FIRE 2ND FLOOR. E3 E7 E9 E2 L7 B2 B9 M3 CH4 INTERIOR ATTACK. Please avoid the area. Allow companies to work safely. #330forthe330 #dontdriveovertheyellowhose pic.twitter.com/RX7Duq0Pc6

— Akron Professional Firefighters L330🚒🚑🇺🇸 (@fire_330) November 19, 2020

Motorists and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Fire crews responded after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The church has a rich history in the city as the first African-American congregation in the city. The current church was built in 1928 and is on the national registry of historic places.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron fire crews battle apartment building blaze near historic church

———

©2020 the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.