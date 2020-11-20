MI Firefighter Dies After Falling Unconscious During Response

A 40-year-old firefighter with the Grant Township Fire Department in Rothbury, Michigan, has passed away after passing out during an emergency response.

The U.S. Fire Administration reported that on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at approximately 2100hrs., Firefighter Michael Buitendorp was driving a fire department tender while responding to the scene of a camper fire in Otto Township when he lost consciousness. The firefighter who was with him was able to stop the fire apparatus and call for help.

Grant Township firefighters and EMS personnel immediately performed life-saving measures. Firefighter Buitendorp was then transported to the Mercy Health Lakeshore Hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. The cause of his death is under investigation.

Firefighter Buitendorp had three years of service.