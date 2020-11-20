Boise (ID) Firefighters Rescue 11 from Balcony in Hotel Fire

Jacob Scholl
Idaho firefighters rescued nearly a dozen people trapped on a Boise hotel balcony during an early morning fire on Thursday.
At 4:02 a.m., Boise Fire Department crews were called to a two-alarm fire at Cottonwood Suites on the 3000 block of West Main Street, according to tweets from the fire department.
While fighting the fire, crews rescued 11 people from a third-floor balcony. Nine of those rescued were evaluated by medics at the scene of the fire, but no one was taken to the hospital.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury during the fire, though the Boise Fire Department did not state what the injury was in a tweet.
The fire department said later that the fire began in a locked laundry room. Investigators were unsure of further details, but BFD said in a tweet that it might have been an electrical issue.
It was not immediately clear to what extent of the hotel was damaged.
———
©2020 The Idaho Statesman (Boise, Idaho)
Visit The Idaho Statesman (Boise, Idaho) at www.idahostatesman.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Fighting Fires in Hotels and Motels: There Are Some Differences!