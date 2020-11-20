Dozens Displaced, Five Injured in San Francisco (CA) Three-Alarm High-Rise Fire

According to a report from KPIX5, dozens of residents were forced to flee down fire escapes from a three-alarm fire that erupted in a San Francisco Financial District residential high-rise building early Friday. At least five people suffered injuries, officials said.
The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) contained the fire at around 4:15 a.m., which occurred at 440 Davis Court.
Firefighters responded to alarms from the building at around 1:30 a.m. SFFD crews arrived to find scared residents on the street as smoke and flames shot out of an apartment on the 11th floor. The smoke was visible on other adjacent floors.
There was no immediate word on those injured in the fire. SFFD officials said that one victim suffered burns, and several others had to be rescued from their apartments.
Some residents returned to their apartments after containment on two floors. However, 23 units were deemed uninhabitable.
