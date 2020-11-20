San Francisco (CA) Fire Department Airport Division Takes Delivery of Three Oshkosh Striker 8×8 ARFF Vehicles

Oshkosh Airport Products, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) Company, announced today that the company delivered three Striker 8×8 ARFF vehicles to the San Francisco International Airport in California. Known as one of the most innovative ARFF apparatus in the world, the department’s new Striker 8×8 vehicles were delivered in late September and early October 2020.

“San Francisco Fire Department’s Airport Division is trained to the highest standards, and we’re proud to provide these remarkable first responders with apparatus that allows them to perform at an exceptional level,” said Erik Lampe, vice president and general manager of Oshkosh Airport Products. “Our team is honored to work in collaboration with the Airport Division, and we remain dedicated to providing exemplary service and partnership to support their needs into the future.”

Features of the San Francisco Airport Division’s new Striker 8×8 ARFF vehicles include:

Two Scania Engines DC16 V8 770hp Tier IV Final

Water – 4,500-gallons (17,030 liters)

Foam – 630 gallons (2,380 liters)

Dry chemical – 550 Ibs (250 kg)

Halotron – 460 lbs (208 kg)

Acceleration of 0-50 mph (0-80 km/h) in under 20 seconds

Lampe added, “San Francisco International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the United States, and the Airport Division is responsible for ensuring the protection of over half a million passengers each week under normal circumstances. The new custom rigs are user-friendly, fast, and include features that will aid personnel in the critical work they do each day.”

The San Francisco Fire Department Airport Division’s new Striker 8×8 ARFF vehicles feature advanced technology innovations including a 360-degree camera which allows for enhanced visibility, the K-Factor™ HRET alignment system, Eco-EFP™ foam test system, and Runway Ready™ telematics which provide real-time data including fluid levels, engine hours, and maintenance notifications. The new Strikers also have a custom FLIR system mounted on the cab, which provides a heat temperature image without the need to withdraw the piercing tip from the fuselage.

To learn more about Oshkosh Airport Products and the Striker 8×8 ARFF vehicle, visit www.oshkoshairport.com.