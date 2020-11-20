Host Dave McGlynn talks with Captain John Heinrichs of the Letterkenny (PA) Fire Department about company officer leadership, training, networking, mentorship, and legacies.

Sponsored by Globe: https://globe.msasafety.com/supraflex

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

ALSO

Podcast: Networking for Success: Derek Flemon

Podcast: Networking for Success: Mike Scotto

Podcast: Networking for Success: Michael Horist

Podcast: Networking for Success