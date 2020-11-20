STIHL sponsors Virginia Beach (VA) Fire Department 2020 Firefighter of the Year Award

The Virginia (VA) Beach Fire department held its annual award ceremony on November 4, 2020 where members and citizens were recognized for their outstanding service to the community and citizens of Virginia Beach. Representatives from STIHL presented the Firefighter of the Year award to Captain Edward “Woody” Landgrover.

“It’s our honor to once again sponsor the ‘Firefighter of the Year’ award and present Captain Edward Landgrover with a $500 STIHL product certificate in recognition for his service and dedication,” said Roger Phelps, STIHL Inc. corporate communications manager.

Captain Landgrover is a 22 year veteran of the Virginia Beach Fire Department and has served as a Captain for over 10 years. The last four years he has been assigned to the Harry E. Diezel Fire Training Center as the lead captain for the incumbent firefighters. He is also an integral team member for FDIC International, which is organized by Fire Engineering and run by Clarion Events.

Captain Glenn Burnett 2016, Master Firefighter Mark Hundley 2010, Master Firefighter Mitchell Riley 2018, Roger Phelps, Captain Edward “Woody” Landgrover 2020, John Allen, Captain Harold Hill 2019, Captain Scott Prentice 2011 and Captain Gary Umphlett 2002.

STIHL also presented the department training center with two STIHL MS 462 RC-M Rescue chain saws. “We recognize the vital role that the training center has in preparing firefighters for a variety of situations,” said John Allen, STIHL Inc. product manager. “We are pleased that we can provide the latest in rescue saw technology to assist in this training.”

