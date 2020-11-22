Six-Alarm Fire at Berkeley (CA) Building Under Construction

Sarah Ravani

A large fire burned in a building in downtown Berkeley Saturday night, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a six alarm blaze just before 6:30 p.m. at 2067 University Avenue, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

The building was under construction.

The fire spread to an adjacent, occupied apartment building, which had to be evacuated, said Dave Brannigan, a spokesman for the Berkeley Fire Department. Firefighters were able to stop the blaze from causing significant damage to the building.

“We stopped that pretty quickly,” he said.

By about 9:30 p.m., the fire was contained to the original building where it started, but it continued to burn and will likely smolder overnight, Brannigan said.

“It’s probably going to be a long night,” he added.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

University Avenue was closed between Milvia Street and Shattuck Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

PG&E’s outage map showed that about 250 customers were without power in the vicinity, though it was unclear if the blackouts were connected with the fire.

