Albany (NY) Firefighters Forced to Bail Out in Two-Alarm Fire

Two Albany (NY) firefighters were compelled to bail out to escape deteriorating conditions during a two-alarm fire last week, according to a report.

Sidewinder Photography reported that on November 18, 2020, at 9:21 p.m., the City of Albany‘s Fire Department was dispatched for a reported structure fire at 123 Livingston Avenue building M. The rescue squad arrived on scene and declared the signal 30 for a working structure fire.

Firefighters immediately grabbed their equipment and made their way to the apartment and made entry to conduct a primary search of the building. Truck 2 immediately made entry to the parking lot and quickly set up to go into roof operations. Engine 2 grabbed the nearest fire hydrant at the entranceway into the apartment complex and established a water supply but was receiving very low water pressure.

While firefighters from the Rescue Squad were conducting a primary search of the second floor of the building, conditions inside the structure rapidly changed and fire was rolling over the heads of the firefighters on the second floor. Crews inside the first floor of the building were experiencing water issues and were not able to knock down the fire. With the fire rapidly extending in to the neighboring apartment and shooting into the night sky, command immediately requested the second alarm to be transmitted.

The two firefighters inside the second-floor apartment declared a Mayday and immediately headed towards the rear of the building and bailed out of the second-story windows. As firefighters were struggling to get enough water pressure to knock down the fire, command was notified by the firefighters that bailed out the window that they were outside the structure and needed EMS to the rear of the building.

Firefighters began to knock down the heavy fire on the second floor and the first floor as an additional hydrant was secured nearby. Mohawk ambulance service began to immediately treat the injured firefighter; one member was transported to Albany Medical Center for his injuries. Two civilians also sustained injuries from the fire.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 35 minutes. Images from Sidewinder Photography showed the damage to two firefighters helmets and air cylinders during the flashover.

