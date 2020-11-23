Speeding Truck Goes Airborne, Crashes into Austin (TX) Apartment

TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY

Austin fire officials say a person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the truck they were riding in drove off the road, went airborne and crashed into an apartment complex in North Austin on Sunday.

Austin Fire Department officials said crews were called around 9 p.m. on Sunday to Villas Del Sol apartments, located just east of the intersection of Rundberg Lane and Metric Boulevard in North Austin, where a truck had crashed into one of the buildings.

One of the occupants of the truck was critically injured and taken to a medical facility, officials said Monday. They said two other people who were also believed to be traveling in the truck at the time of the crash left the scene before emergency crews arrived. No residents of the apartment building were injured, according to Austin fire officials.

The driver of the truck went off the road after trying to make a turn at high speed, officials said.

Austin police did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the two people who officials say left the scene after the crash.

Fire officials said repairs for damages to the building are estimated to cost about $20,000.

B-shift crews went to the Villas Del Sol apts last night after this driver failed to make a 90° turn at high speed. After going airborne for ~50ft, the truck went upside down and landed partially inside one of the bldgs in the complex. https://t.co/kFuJ75CwP0FS Daugherty, AFD pic.twitter.com/ZtYi2FezjC

— Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) November 23, 2020

