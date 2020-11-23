Bedford (MI) Approves Changes for Fire Department

Blake Bacho

The Bedford Township Fire Department continues to grow and evolve.

The township board of trustees unanimously approved the creation of two additional, full-time firefighter/paramedic positions that will likely be filled by members of the department that are currently working in either volunteer or part-time capacity.

Fire Chief Adam Massingill explained that this move will “fully round out” the township’s system that blends full-time, part-time and volunteer fire fighters to provide 24-hour service to residents.

The township initially hired full-time firefighters in 2018 using a $536,071 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. Township residents then approved an increase in its fire millage in August that will continue to pay those full-time firefighter’s salaries, and also will allow the department to pay for these new full-time positions.

“This is kind of the first step in a couple-step process,” Massingill said. “…We believe we have qualified internal candidates with which to go ahead and fill those positions.”

Trustee Rick Steiner said that he had spoken with the fire chief prior to the meeting, and was assured that the new positions were included in the fire department’s existing and future budgets.

“There won’t be any surprises,” Steiner said. “It’s already part of his (Massingill’s) budget plan.”

The approval of two new full-time positions was one of three fire department-related moves the board of trustees made Tuesday, as they also approved the elimination of the administrative position of township fire inspector as well as modifications to the fire department employee manual to incorporate a part-time employee classification.

Massingill explained that both of these moves were designed to bring job descriptions more in line with the day-to-day tasks completed by the affected employees.

The incorporation of a part-time employee classification into the department’s employee manual is a move that the chief said is necessary to bring the department into compliance with labor laws.

Bedford Fire Inspector Douglas Steinman will now be considered a full-time firefighter who is assigned the role of fire inspector, but the change will not affect his rate of pay.

“…Now that we have full-time firefighters, they’re assigned different roles and responsibilities within the department in addition to operational tasks for emergency responses,” the chief explained to the board. “So we’ve got full-time firefighters assigned to the educational program, or oversight of our field training. Again… This is just a clean-up process to make this an operational position instead of administrative… We feel like this is a lateral move, nothing should change as far as his hourly wage and compensation, things like that.

“This will more accurately reflect what he’s doing on a day-to-day basis.”

Trustee Nancy Tienvieri expressed concern about the move to eliminate the administrative position of township fire inspector, but Massingill and trustee Rick Steiner reiterated that Steinman will still be carrying out all of his inspector duties.

“If we have him strictly as a fire inspector, in an administrative (position) only, he would be doing only his jobs (as an inspector) and not out making operational fire runs and everything else,” Steiner said. “The way that title was originally set up did not require the operational portion, which Mr. Steinman has continued to do ever since he took that role on. I think the chief is just trying to align his (title with his) responsibilities, instead of just being a true administrative fire inspector he’s an operational fire inspector/firefighter.”

Massingill added that this re-classification will also help the township in the future.

“At some point when Captain Steinman retires, we would prefer the person that fills that role operate as a firefighter as well as performing the role of fire inspector,” Massingill said.

With the addition of the two new full-time positions, as well as Steinman’s reclassification as a full-time firefighter, Massingill said the department will have seven full-time operational positions.

