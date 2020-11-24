Belleville (IL) Firefighters Rescue Woman from Burning Home

Mike Koziatek

Belleville firefighters rescued an unconscious woman from a burning home along West Main Street Monday night and she was rushed to Memorial Hospital, the fire chief said.

Firefighters were told a victim was trapped in the house.

“There was a lot of fire in the house,” Fire Chief Tom Pour said. However, he added, “they found her right away.”

August Carter said the victim rescued by firefighters is his mother, Carla DeMonbrine. Her condition was not available Monday night.

Carter said his mother was being treated at Memorial Hospital along with his stepfather, David DeMonbrine, who was able to escape the fire.

Pour said firefighters were called at 7:18 p.m. for the fire at 5606 W. Main St.., which is near the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway.

The fire department was told that the fire started in the kitchen but Pour said investigators have not yet been able to verify the cause.

Pour said since it is a smaller home, firefighters were quickly able to knock down the flames. Traffic on West Main had to be shut down at Frank Scott Parkway because the nearest fire hydrant was across the street.

Pour said the frame house sustained heavy fire damage but he did not yet know whether it could be salvaged.

Carter said his grandfather built the one and a half story home.

