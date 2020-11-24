Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Gary Ludwig

Join host Chris Baker and guest Fire Chief Gary Ludwig, Immediate past President and Chairman of the Board of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) 2019-20, as they discuss the following roles and responsibilities of the future firefighter, including customer service, emergency medical services, fire prevention, and community risk reduction. During this episode, they also discuss Chief Ludwig’s recently published book, 401 Things Veteran Firefighters Can Teach You: Firefighter Tips and Tricks of the Trade.

