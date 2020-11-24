Photos: LAFD Firefighters Rapidly Knock Down House Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (LAFD) fire crews making quick work of a house fire earlier this month.

On November 10, 2020, LAFD companies responded to this house fire at 16803 W Minnehaha in the Granada Hills section of the San Fernando Valley. It took 26 firefighters just 18 minutes to fully extinguished the fire no injuries reported. Firefighters conducted a primary and secondary search and found no occupants in the home.

See more photos below.

