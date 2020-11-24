Hoboken (NJ) Firefighter Charged with Forging at Least $28K Worth of Union Checks

TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY

Teri West

NJ Advance Media Group, Edison, N.J.

(TNS)

A Hoboken firefighter who is a former union official was charged Thursday with forging more than $28,000 worth of union checks over the course of two years, Hoboken police and sources said.

Thomas Aligo, 54, of Waldwick was released with a court summons, said Detective Sgt. Jonathan Mecka. He was suspended from the fire department Thursday “pending the outcome of the investigation,” said Fire Chief Brian Crimmins.

Aligo is the former vice president of Hoboken Fire Fighters Local 1078 and has been a city firefighter for 22\u00bd years, his attorney James Lisa said.

Between July 2018 and August 2020, Aligo forged 61 checks worth a total of $28,390.02, the police detective said.

The Hoboken Police Department was informed about the checks in late October, police said.

“The fact is that my client has served the city of Hoboken dutifully and impressively for more than 20 years,” Lisa said. “He’s been a great fireman and a great union leader so I suspect at the end of the day my client will be fully vindicated.”

Aligo is a Hoboken native, his attorney added, referring to his family as “good people.”

“We’re waiting for this thing to unwind so that my client can salvage his reputation,” Lisa said.

Aligo is not being paid during his suspension, city spokesman Vijay Chaudhuri said.

“The allegations in the complaint, if true, are unfortunate,” said Mayor Ravi Bhalla. “I am confident that a full and thorough investigation will be conducted by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office to hold any and all individuals involved in this alleged scheme accountable, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

