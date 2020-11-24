Four Firefighters Injured Attempting Rescue from Jacksonville (FL) House Fire

It was hot for sure…. pic.twitter.com/IamM32NjY3 — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) November 24, 2020

Four firefighters suffered burns while trying to rescue someone they thought was inside a burning single-family home, reports News4Jax.com.

A fire official said the firefighters sustained first- and second-degree burns, but they were in good condition and should be treated and released. High-quality bunker gear was credited in preventing more serious injuries.

Firefighters couldn’t find anyone inside and after the fire was completely out, firefighters determine no one was home at the time of the fire.

