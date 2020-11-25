IN Firefighter Dies After Apparent Heart Attack

A longtime Lucerne (IN) firefighter has passed away following a medical episode, according to reports.

The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) reported that at 1900hrs on Sunday, November 22, 2020, Firefighter/EMT Robert Cree, 72, responded to a medical emergency at a residence. Upon returning home, at approximately 2010hrs, Firefighter/EMT Cree collapsed from an apparent heart attack. Crews arrived at his home and immediately performed CPR. Despite all efforts, he could not be resuscitated and passed away.

Firefighter/EMT Cree had 44 years of service.

According to the USFA, he is the 80th firefighter to die on duty in 2020.