GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — An Alabama man fell from an overlook in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and died, officials said.

Wesley Brandon Stedham, 48, of Warrior, Alabama, suffered severe head trauma in the fall from the Chimney Tops overlook along Newfound Gap Road on Tuesday, park officials said.

Stedham had stepped down for a photograph, news outlets reported.

Park rangers and rescuers used a rope and pulley system to bring Stedham back to the overlook.