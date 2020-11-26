Grand Street (NY) Apartment Fire Extinguished

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y.

(TNS)

Lockport Fire Department responded to a fire inside an apartment on Grand Street on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called just after midnight Wednesday for a report of a blaze at 78 Grand St.

The outside of the multi-unit apartment building didn’t show any flames, but smoke was visibly coming from the second floor, according to fire officials. The residents of the building had already evacuated when firefighters arrived on the scene. Member of the engine company made access to the upstairs apartment to find the source of the smoke.

The fire was found in the rear apartment’s kitchen and was extinguished quickly. Further investigation found no other fires in the building, and the smoke was ventilated.

The operation was completed at 1:07 a.m. and the damage estimate was $5,500 to the building.

No injuries were reported and tenants either returned to their homes or found alternate housing for the night.

The city’s Fire Investigation Team was called to determine the cause and the investigation is ongoing.

———

©2020 the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal (Lockport, N.Y.)

Visit the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal (Lockport, N.Y.) at lockportjournal.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.