In Their Own Words: Trey Young

Every day on firegrounds around the country, the assignment of rapid intervention is ordered over the radio. Most times it is simply an assignment that is thankfully never carried out. On July 28, 2011, however a rapid intervention team sought to try and save the lives of Asheville (NC) firefighters trapped in a six-story medical office building. The fire claimed the life of Captain Jeffery Bowen, and the aftermath spurred the department to take a critical look at rapid intervention operations. In this edition of In their own words, Lieutenant Trey Young of the Asheville Fire Department his recent article, “Rapid Intervention Team: Is Your Commitment Sufficient?”, which deals with the data and implementation of best practices from the report.

Sponsored by Globe: https://globe.msasafety.com/supraflex

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

ALSO

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Robert Callahan on Small Box Stores

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Sean Duffy on Survivability and Search Ops

Podcast: In Their Own Words: William Townsend and Tony Kupsis

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Jason Hoevelmann