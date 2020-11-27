ME Police: Pickup Goes Over Guardrails in Snowstorm, Killing Two

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A driver and his passenger were killed on Interstate 95 during a snowstorm when their pickup truck went over the guardrails and became engulfed in fire, Maine State Police said.

The driver, Gary Capehart, 71, and Susan Pope, 63, both of Sanford, were found dead when troopers arrived at the crash in Waterville on Wednesday morning, police said.

The pickup was traveling north when it left the road, police said.

It’s believed that speed, weather conditions and traffic congestion from another crash were factors, police said. Road signs warned drivers to reduce their speed to 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour).

