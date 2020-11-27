Blissfield (MI) Firefighter Laid to Rest

Brad Heineman

The Daily Telegram, Adrian, Mich.

BLISSFIELD — Underneath overcast skies and near daylong rain showers, the Blissfield Township and Madison Township fire departments paid their final respects to a brother Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph “Joe” Todd Gallo, 34, a captain with the Blissfield Township Fire Department and a firefighter and emergency medical technician with the Madison Township department, was laid to rest in Blissfield’s Pleasant View Cemetery.

Representatives of fire departments from across Lenawee County as well as departments in Monroe and Hillsdale counties attended the funeral service at Blissfield Baptist Church.

Gallo died in the line of duty Nov. 17 in a single-vehicle car crash as he was on his way to a fire call in Deerfield Township.

He is survived by his parents and one brother.

Gallo was remembered as a friend, a brother and a son during Wednesday’s funeral by Blissfield Township Fire Chief Dale Fruchey and Madison Township Fire Chief Ryan Rank.

“The entire community, our friends, family and fellow firefighters were shocked as the news spread quickly,” Rank said of Gallo’s accident and death, as he delivered the eulogy alongside Fruchey.

“He was the type of man, that if asked, would give the shirt off of his back,” added Rank. “If you needed a favor, he wouldn’t say no. He had a heart that was bigger than this room.”

Gallo began his firefighting stint with the Madison Township department in October 2018. At the same time, he was already a four-year member of the Blissfield Township Fire Department roster, having joined there Oct. 7, 2014, as an EMT under now-retired chief Gary Crist.

Fruchey, who succeeded Crist as the Blissfield Township fire chief, grew to know Gallo more than any other department member.

“We formed a bond that strengthened among our many trainings around the state,” he recalled.

It was a dream of Gallo’s, Fruchey said, to one day become a firefighter. In fact, when he was old enough to drive, and had saved up enough money, Gallo’s first vehicle he bought was a firefighting brush truck, which he drove each and every day to school.

As a firefighter, Gallo was known for pushing himself, and others, to be better.

“He always wanted to prove that he could be even better,” Fruchey said. “This wasn’t just for himself. He was also always looking for ways to improve the way the department was ran. From fundraisers to fire trucks, everything about the fire station mattered to Joe.”

When Fruchey was named chief, he promoted Gallo to the rank of captain.

“He was my right hand man. I will miss him every day,” a tearful Fruchey said. “He was not only a friend to me, but to everyone in the station. … Joe was a friend to all, and he would do anything for anyone.

“We will miss you, Joe. But we will work hard to carry on his dreams at the Blissfield Fire Department.”

Gallo will be missed by many for the laughter he provided, the banter he provided, his stubbornness, his resistance to change and the helping hand he was always willing to lend.

Chaplain Jim Yeutter said Gallo was highly regarded among his fellow brother and sister firefighters.

“Because of this man and other firefighters, our lives are free,” Yeutter said. “Because of them, our families live. Because of them, our homes are blessed.”

Firefighters filed into the church during the funeral service and paid their respects to Gallo by saluting his casket, which was adorned with flowers, photos and memorabilia.

Gallo’s last alarm call was given during the final minutes of the funeral service. Lenawee County Central Dispatch attempted to contact Gallo, but did not receive a response.

“We thank you for your tireless and loving dedication to the fire service,” dispatch relayed to Gallo. “Until we meet again, Capt. Joe Gallo, rest easy, brother. We will take it from here.”

A procession took place following the service, with Gallo being escorted from the church and past the Blissfield Township fire hall along East Adrian Street. A graveside ceremony at Pleasant View Cemetery concluded the day.

Three bell rings at the cemetery signaled Gallo’s completion of his firefighting duty. The bells were followed by bagpipers playing “Amazing Grace,” rifle volleys and the playing of taps.

A small gathering for refreshments and the sharing of memories took place at the Blissfield American Legion Hall.

A special speaker at the funeral was Chris Heisler, the founder and president of the U.S. Honor Flag. Gallo’s funeral and cemetery service was livestreamed on U.S. Honor Flag’s Facebook page.

The U.S. Honor Flag is not a casket flag, but when utilized in a heroes services, traditionally the flag rests at the head of the casket. The U.S. Honor Flag has traveled more than 7 million miles by ground, by air, and even on NASA’s last space shuttle mission.

The flag, Heisler said, has flown at recovery efforts at Ground Zero from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and it has appeared at more than 1,000 funeral services for servicemen killed in the line of duty.

The flag is never touched twice by the same set of gloves.

“We wanted to bring this flag here for Joe’s sacrifice,” Heisler said. “This sacrifice is what this flag is all about. It will be remembered and honored continuously.”

Gallo’s commitment to the fire service was recognized Wednesday when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lenawee County Board of Commissioners Chairman David Stimpson directed the lowering of flags to half-staff at all Lenawee County buildings, the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan.

