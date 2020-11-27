Indianapolis Firefighters Battle Church Fire on Thanksgiving

Lydia Gerike

The Indianapolis Star

(TNS)

The Indianapolis Fire Department put out a two-alarm fire Thursday night at a church on the city’s north side, battalion chief Rita Reith said in a release.

Firefighters responded around 11:15 p.m. to Greater Zion Fellowship Community Church, located at 2440 North Harding Street.

Heavy fire was reported at the scene, and two walls collapsed while firefighters worked to put it out.

The fire was under control just before 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, Reith said. There were no injuries reported.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will help in the investigation as part of standard protocol for church fires, Reith said.

The church, which has about 70 parishioners, has conducted is services online since June.

It is under renovation, and no one has been inside the building since Nov. 21, Reith said.

