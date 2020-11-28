Two People Killed in Catonsville (MD) House Fire

Christine Condon

Catonsville Times, Ellicott City, Md.

(TNS)

Two people were killed and a firefighter was injured in a Friday morning house fire in Catonsville, Baltimore County fire officials said.

Avonne Schwartz, 93, and Timothy Schwartz, 54, died in the fire, officials said. One firefighter fell through the first floor while trying to rescue them. The firefighter was treated at the scene.

The two-alarm fire in the 1300 block of Denbright Road began in the basement of the home and spread to the first floor. It was under control as of 9 a.m., said Lt. Travis Francis, a Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson.

“The home is a total loss,” Francis said.

More than 75 firefighters and EMS personnel responded, and investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, Francis said.

