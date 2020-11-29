Rutland (NY) Home Destroyed by Fire

Ben Muir

RUTLAND — A house on Route 126 is a total loss after catching fire Saturday night.

Six fire departments responded to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. The officer in charge, Rutland firefighter John Williams, said his department found the back of the house to be fully engulfed in flames and spreading to the rest of the house.

Not knowing if anyone was inside, firefighters entered the home with a fully interior attack.

“We had to treat it like someone was in there,” he said.

It later turned out the owners of the home were not there at the time of the fire. Still, the road was closed to let first responders work the total-loss fire.

About an hour after responding, crews were still spraying water on the structure as smoke rose from the one-story home.

It appears the left side of the home took the brunt of the damage as all that remained was the skeletal structure of the home.

On Saturday night, it was too early to tell the cause of the fire, and firefighters at about 11:15 p.m. were waiting for National Grid before beginning the process of reopening the roadway.

