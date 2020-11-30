Boy, 10, Sustains Serious Injuries After NYC Apartment Fire

Thomas Tracy

New York Daily News

(TNS)

A 10-year-old boy alone in his Bronx home was hospitalized with serious injuries after a fire tore through the seventh-floor apartment Saturday morning, authorities and a source said.

Firefighters were called to the W. 228th St. residence near Broadway in the Marble Hill section around 8:15 a.m., the FDNY said.

Medics rushed the burned child suffering from smoke inhalation to Jacobi Medical Center. He was initially in critical condition but is now expected to survive, a police source said.

A firefighter was also hospitalized with a minor injury, an FDNY spokesman said.

The flames were put out around 9 a.m.

The child’s mother was out doing laundry, according to the source, but it’s not clear if she was at a laundromat or in the building.

FDNY Fire Marshals were trying to determine what sparked the fire, though the source said it may have been started by a candle.

