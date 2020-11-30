Cop, Firefighter Rescue Driver from Overturned Vehicle after Fiery NJ Crash

TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY

Jeff Goldman

NJ Advance Media Group, Edison, N.J.

(TNS)

A police officer and firefighter rescued a driver from a car that crashed, overturned and caught fire on Thanksgiving night in Middlesex County, officials said.

The 30-year-old driver was headed east on Pergola Avenue in Monroe just after 8:30 p.m. when he crossed over the double line before the intersection with Namsan Drive and veered to the left, according to Monroe police. The car then struck a tree, flipped onto its roof and burst into flames, police said.

Monroe officer Douglas Perrone tried to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher before pulling the trapped driver from the car. Monroe Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Deputy Chief Lonnie Pipero assisted with the rescue and his firefighters extinguished the fire.

Emergency workers took the driver to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with serious internal injuries. Perrone was treated and released after suffering smoke inhalation.

The burning car was struck by a second vehicle that was unable to stop in time, though the 74-year-old driver was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Monroe police at 732-521-0222, ext. 126.

Jeff Goldman may be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @JGoldmanNJ. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

