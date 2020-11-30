Woman Pulled from Rafe’s Chasm (MA) Dies

Gloucester Daily Times, Mass.

A woman pulled from the sea early Sunday afternoon at Rafe’s Chasm has died.

Police called the Fire Department at 12:54 p.m. to report a person in the water off Rafe’s Chasm, and the Fire Department sent in its water response team — an ambulance and engine and ladder trucks from Magnolia station, fire Capt. Barry Aptt said.

Because of the woman’s location — in the waves among the rocks at the very edge of Rafe’s Chasm — Apt said more manpower was needed to retrieve her, so another ladder truck crew was called in from fire headquarters to help.

Firefighter/paramedics provided emergency medical care before carrying the woman out of the woods. She was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police Chief Ed Conley.

The woman’s death remains under investigation by Gloucester Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Conley said.

Rafe’s Chasm is located off Hesperus Avenue on private property, about 50 yards from Rafe’s Chasm Park, which is owned by the city. The deep chasm in the rocks along the Magnolia shore, located near Normans Woe, is a popular fishing spot.

