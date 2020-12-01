Three Dead in Zeigler (IL) House Fire

An adult and two children were killed in a residential fire Monday afternoon in the city of Zeigler, Illinois, according to reports.

WPSD reported that the fire occurred at 611 Vaux Street. The report noted that callers said the home was fully engulfed with multiple people trapped. Firefighters and police officers attempted to make entry but were unable to do so.

A female patient outside the home was treated and ultimately airlifted with burn injuries, according to the report.

A firefighter was also injured and transported, treated, and released.

ALSO

House fire claims lives of three in Zeigler