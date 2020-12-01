Two Rescued from Pontiac (IL) House Fire

Kevin Barlow

PONTIAC — Two victims of a house fire in Pontiac on Sunday evening were rescued by people who had been passing by.

Pontiac Fire Chief Jacob Campbell said the fire was reported at 5:24 p.m. at 318 W. South St.

“Prior to any first responders arriving on scene, the fire was recognized by citizens who were passing by the residence,” Campbell said. “The citizens quickly acted and began to pound on the door to try and alarm any occupants inside. One citizen entered the building and found two people inside who had been sleeping upstairs when the fire broke out. The citizens assisted both occupants to safety outside.”

Pontiac fire personnel quickly extinguished the fire upon arrival and began to execute searches within the residence, he added. After the searches were completed, the Pontiac Fire Department Investigation Unit was assigned to investigate the fire’s cause and origin. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The names of the people who assisted were not released.

“The Pontiac Fire Department is in the process of finding out more information on their courageous acts and will recognize these individuals at a later date,” he said.

There were no reports of injuries.

It was noted while on scene that there were no working smoke detectors, Campbell said.

“The Pontiac Fire Department wants to emphasize the importance of having functional smoke detectors in your occupancies.”

Assisting at the scene were the Cullom Fire Protection District, Duffy’s Ambulance Service, Fairbury Fire Department, and Pontiac Police Department.

Campbell also recognized the dispatchers at Vermilion Valley Regional Emergency Communications Dispatch Center for their help during the emergency.

