Girl, 13, Dies After Firefighters Pulled Her from Decatur (IL) House Fire

Garrett Karsten

Herald & Review, Decatur, Ill.

(TNS)

SPRINGFIELD — Sangamon County officials say a 13-year-old girl removed from a Decatur house fire on Sunday has died.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the girl died at St. John’s Hospital on Monday. The victim was initially taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Sunday and was later admitted to St. John’s, according to Allmon.

In a statement released overnight, the Decatur Fire Department said crews responded at 1:45 p.m. to a report of a fire with trapped occupants at 650 W. Main St. When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the front of the house. Three occupants had already evacuated the structure, and a fourth person — a 13-year-old girl — was found and rescued by firefighters.

Related story

Cause of Decatur house fire remains under investigation

Allmon could not say officially it was the same girl Decatur firefighters found inside while battling the fire. Decatur Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Ohl did confirm that a 13-year-old girl was found in the home and that no other rescues of a person matching that description took place on Sunday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The coroner said an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday will reveal a preliminary cause of death.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

———

©2020 the Herald & Review (Decatur, Ill.)

Visit the Herald & Review (Decatur, Ill.) at www.herald-review.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.