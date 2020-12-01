Veteran Oakland (CA) Firefighter Remembered as ‘Epitome of a Leader’

Rick Hurd

Family and colleagues of two-decade Oakland Fire Department veteran Sean Laffan remembered him during a funeral service Monday as the “epitome of a leader,” a “great family man” and an athlete who once had a pick-six against football’s greatest quarterback.

“He gave everyone he had everything he could,” Caeden Laffan, a probationary Oakland firefighter, said of his father at the Chapel of the Chimes in Piedmont. “His lifestyle was a lesson unto itself.”

Laffan, an interim assistant fire chief within the department, died Nov. 16 after collapsing inside the department’s headquarters at Frank Ogawa Plaza. An ambulance rushed him to Summit Medical Center in Oakland after colleagues tried life-saving measures, and he died there about five hours after his collapse.

He was 42.

Caeden Laffan and Interim Fire Chief Melinda Drayton each spoke during a ceremony that lasted about 75 minutes following a procession from Oakland Station 5, 934 34th St., that included Scottish bagpipers and drums. A procession to Sacramento for Laffan’s final burial followed that ceremony.

The Oakland Fire Department live-streamed the funeral.

Laffan’s widow, Sabrina, received an American flag, and Caeden’s brothers, Connor and Cooper, stood by him as he delivered the eulogy.

“He had a way of interacting that made everybody engage,” Caeden Laffan said. “He’d make you feel confident, motivate with his words and inspire with his actions. … There was no situation you could not handle with this man by your side.”

Laffan joined the Oakland Fire Department in 2000 and became an interim assistant fire chief in June, one of three assistant chiefs within the department.

What defined Laffan, those closest to him said, had far less to do with fires than it had to with how he treated the men who fought them.

“He was a great family man,” Drayton said. “He was deeply proud of the fire family he was a part of and proud of the unbreakable bond he created with members of that family, especially the members in Station 5. … He was even more proud of his immediate family. In the Laffan household, the door was always open, and it will continue to be.”

Drayton said that of the messages she’s received since Laffan’s death, “many point to the warmth of his spirit. They’ve referred to him as a friend, a father, a hero, a coach, a valuable partner on community projects and a really good man. Very few focused on the firefighting aspect.”

One message delivered Monday focused on Laffan’s attention to detail, and how it first came to attention. Preparing for a high school football game, Sean Laffan noticed in film work that the opposing quarterback had a tendency to tip off a certain pass route. In the game a couple days later, Laffan picked off two passes, one he returned for a touchdown.

“I’d like to thank Tom Brady for making that story more interesting than it would’ve been otherwise,” Caeden Laffan said, referring to the Junipero Serra High product and six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. “It’s not a story my father liked sharing, but it’s one worth sharing.”

The greater story worth sharing, his son said, is what Sean Laffan left behind.

“My father never took credit for his success,” Caeden Laffan said. “he made sure people around him knew they were the reason he was so accomplished. He was a product of their support. He often said, ‘You are only as good as the people around you.’ … He expressed his emotions and let us know how much we meant to him. He always emphasized that you show love to the people you’re close with, that you end your phone calls with, ‘I love you.’ His legacy lives within us.”

