Crews Extinguish Overnight Kansas City (MO) Lumber Yard Fire

According to a report from KCTV, a fire at an abandoned lumber yard kept Kansas City (MO) Fire Department (KCFD) crews working to extinguish hot spots through the early morning on Tuesday.

Three ladder trucks were sent to the scene just before midnight on Monday night near the intersection of East Truman Road and Ewing Avenue.

An on-scene KCFD firefighter noted that the lumber yard, which has yet to be identified, is now a total loss and had been boarded up for years. The name of the old business has yet to be identified.

The power company was forced to cut off power to about 1,000 people in the area as crews worked. In addition, Truman Road was closed down for about five hours. Once opened, the road remained icy because of water run off and freezing temperatures.

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

