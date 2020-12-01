Indianapolis Firefighters Respond to Fire with Reported Entrapment

By Rita Reith

Indianapolis (IN) firefighters were kept busy with a number of fires overnight, including this raging fire at S Grand Ave & Burgess Ave.

At 5:22 a.m. on December 1, 2020, firefighters rolled up on a fully involved, single-story residence with possible reports of entrapment. The entrapment was unfounded, with neighbors reporting the house is vacant with squatters in and out. An occupied exposure building sustained significant damage.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

