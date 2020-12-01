Podcast: Generation Engine

Hosts Todd Edwards, Joe Ficarelli, and Anthony Rowett speak with guest Nick Esposito of the Bridgeport (CT) Fire Department. Nick is a a second-generation firefighter with 30 years of experience in both volunteer and career departments. He has worked for the City of Bridgeport (CT) Fire Department since 1999 and currently serves as the captain assigned to their heavy rescue company.

