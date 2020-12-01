Coast Guard Helicopter Diverts from Training Flight to Perform Rescue

TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY

Brandon Champion

MLive.com, Walker, Mich.

(TNS)

ALPENA COUNTY, MI – A training flight recently turned into the real deal for a U.S. Coast Guard crew in Northern Michigan.

The incident occurred when a helicopter crew at Air Station Traverse City was diverted to conduct a medical emergency on Lake Huron on Nov. 28.

The crew, which was conducting a training flight, was called to evacuate a man who was working on a freighter and having health problems.

Video posted to the crew’s Facebook page shows the helicopter crew hovering over the freighter before one of the men ropes down, loads the crew member in a basket and pulls him up into the helicopter.

The man was taken to Alpena County Regional Airport where he was met by local EMS. Video if the MEDEVAC can be seen below.

———

©2020 MLive.com, Walker, Mich.

Visit MLive.com, Walker, Mich. at www.mlive.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.