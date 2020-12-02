Augusta (GA) Fire Chief Steps Down

Susan McCord

The Augusta Chronicle, Ga.

(TNS)

Embattled Augusta Fire Chief Chris James is on the way out.

James agreed to take paid leave through Aug. 31 in exchange for his immediately tendering his resignation, effective Aug. 31 and waive liability for other severance pay or claims.

After nearly three hours behind closed doors, the Augusta Commission voted 7-3 Tuesday to accept the separation agreement with James, the city fire chief since 2012. Commissioners Sammie Sias, Bill Fennoy and Dennis Williams voted no.

The move follows a critical study of fire operations done by an outside group. McGrath Consulting Group reported in October the department of more than 300 lacked a chain of command and most it interviewed said morale had “never been lower,” under James’ leadership in recent months.

Last month, the Augusta Commission accepted the recommendations but took no action regarding the chief.

The review said the department’s 15.4% turnover rate was almost twice the national average and called for the city to begin tracking firings and resignations and bring in a human resources specialist to deal with rampant personnel issues.

James has been the target of the local firefighters’ union for years. The group, which is not recognized by the city, has been critical of his leadership, including concerns about COVID-19 safety. A former firefighter, Michael Tomaszewski, battled with the department attorney for months to obtain documents about staffing and maintenance that are considered public record.

James and some commissioners have said the union, which is largely white, is simply being racist toward the chief, who is Black.

In September, former city EMS chief James Kelly sent commissioners a letter alleging James subjected him to discrimination and hostility because he is gay. James denied the allegations.

———

©2020 The Augusta Chronicle (Augusta, Ga.)

Visit The Augusta Chronicle (Augusta, Ga.) at chronicle.augusta.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.