One Missing, Two Hurt in Two-Alarm Commercial Fire in MN

According to a report from KARE, two people were hurt and one is missing following a fire in a commercial building Tuesday night in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Maple Grove (MN) Fire Rescue (MGFR) responded to the two-alarm fire at Hanson Implement & Storage, located on the 18000 block of Bass Lake Boulevard, just after 6 p.m. The fire spread quickly through the building’s interior, which was used for storage and contained propane tanks.

Of the three people inside the building at the time of the fire, one was hospitalized with unknown injuries, one was treated on site, and one is still unaccounted for and is now declared missing.

Crews continue working active fire on scene of working fire.#MGFD #maplegrovemn pic.twitter.com/eLc4wvkRar — Maple Grove Fire Rescue (@grove_fire) December 2, 2020

Although the bulk of the fire has been extinguished, MGFR members remained on scene to put out hot spots. MGFR officials said they will need to bring in heavy equipment to remove debris and search the area.

