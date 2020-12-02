Truck Placement on the Fireground

By Jimmy Davis

When the fireground presents itself with an opportunity with unimpeded accessibility, take full advantage of it. Open lots provide many options for the second-due truck.

In the photos shown by Eric Haak and Tim Olk, the second-due truck “beached” itself in such a manner to facilitate easy accessibility to the rear of the fire building using the truck’s main to ladder the roof. Ladder placement of the second-due truck provided a secondary means of egress for the roof team opposite the primary main ladder deployed from the first-due truck (T-26).

Bringing the truck up close provides a whole host of opportunities in an effort to maximize efficiency on the fireground by having tools and equipment readily available, especially the necessity for ground ladders. Bring the tool box with you, not down the block if at all possible. Raising the main on soft ground will require the placement of ground pads needed for stability of the outriggers. Setting up the game board early in terms of correct rig placement makes a world a difference.

Photo by Tim Olk

JAMES DAVIS is a lieutenant and a 24-year veteran of the Chicago (IL) Fire Department (CFD), where he has served for 24 years. He teaches at Quinn Fire Academy and is responsible for delivery and implementation of the department’s high-rise standard operating procedures. He is a certified state level instructor 2. He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in fire science through Columbia Southern University. He has written training bulletins for the CFD.

