Commissioner: Differing Philosophies Led to Termination of WA Fire Chief

EAST WENATCHEE — The decision to fire an eastside fire chief was due to a difference in philosophies, an official said Wednesday.

Dave Baker, Douglas County Fire District 2’s chief since 2013, was released from his contract after a vote from the district’s fire commissioners.

Fire Commissioner Dave Fennell explained Wednesday that Baker and the commission didn’t see eye-to-eye in regard to the district’s future.

“The gist of it is, the board wants to move in a different direction, maybe be a little bit more progressive,” Fennell said.

He declined to elaborate due to ongoing severance negotiations. Fennell expects the process to be completed around mid-December. The district intends to explain the matter further once negotiations are finalized.

Fennell said that there were no instances of misconduct on Baker’s behalf that factored into their decision.

Baker, a firefighter for roughly 35 years, did not answer a call for comment. He was placed on paid administrative leave while severance negotiations are finalized.

Fennell added he wished there were a “cleaner” way to potentially end Baker’s firefighting career, but felt it wouldn’t be respectful to do so without severance pay.

Both sides intend to sign non-disparagement agreements, Fennell said.

“There won’t be any mudslinging at any point,” Fennell said.

The district’s board of commissioners — Fennell, Rick McBride and Danny Johnson — voted to terminate Baker’s employment without cause at the November meeting.

Baker’s contract with the district, which was through 2022, allows for him to receive financial compensation as part of his termination, Fennell said.

Assistant Chief John Glenn is the acting fire chief.

