MD Firefighters Rescue One After Space Heater Starts House Fire

According to a report from WUSA9, Montgomery County (MD) Fire and EMS (MCFEMS) firefighters rescued one man from a home basement as two other people escaped to safety after a space heater in the basement ignited a fire early Thursday morning.

The fire occurred at 854 Bayridge Drive in the Fenshire Farms neighborhood of Gaithersburg.

MCFEMS officials said the rescued man was in the bedroom when the fire started and tried to escape.

Update – 854 Bayridge Dr, MOR TH; Cause, space heater n/t bed; Area of Origin, basement bedroom; space heater ignited bed & bedding material (corner of bed & fire spread); smoke alarms activated & alerted others; 3 adults in TH, 2 upstairs got out & 1 in basement rescued by FFs https://t.co/b1Dc7ix8YC pic.twitter.com/tj5g0kYuZR — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 3, 2020 Pete Piringer/Twitter

According to officials, the heater ignited a bed and its material in the basement, causing the fire to spread to other areas of the house. Smoke alarms in the home activated and alerted the residents.

Two people were injured as a result of the fire. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire has caused approximately $500,000 worth of damage.

