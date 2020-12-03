Photos: Firefighters Battle Summerdale (PA) Garage Fire

Photos and info by Casey Saussaman

Northeast Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a garage fire in its first due in Summerdale, Pennsylvania, just after midnight on November 29, 2020. Units arrived on scene to find heavy fire engulfing the two-story detached garage.

Firefighters from Squad 20 deployed three lines to extinguish the fire. The garage was in close proximity to both the home and a shed, creating exposure problems. Neither structure caught fire, though high heat caused damage. The garage, used as a workshop, contained paint, propane tanks, and other chemicals which exploded during the fire.

Control was marked within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid came from Hampden, Marysville, and West Shore.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Ventilating Garage Fires with Exposed Lightweight Wood Truss Roofs

Training Minutes Revisited: Attached Garage Fire

Attached Garage Fires: Strategy and Tactics