‘It Was My Dream Department’: Santa Maria (CA) Fire Chief Retiring After Accomplished Career

Nearly 30 years ago, Leonard Champion was offered a position in the Santa Maria Fire Department as a reserve firefighter, following in the footsteps of father and department veteran Mike Champion.

He was grateful to be back in his hometown of Santa Maria for the start of his career, completing certification tests all over the state in search of a position after graduating from Cal State Long Beach.

“It was my dream department, but I was willing to go anywhere,” Champion, 51, said. “I was very fortunate not to have to move away from the community I love and grew up in, and to get to deepen those connections to the community.”

That initial step would launch a long career in the department that was full of surprises, including his eventual promotion to fire chief. However, after much thought over the last year, Champion has decided to retire from that role on Dec. 17.

“It’s definitely something that you weigh out as you get closer to that time,” Champion said. “It just makes sense for me and my family, and to do it at this time.”

Earlier in his career, Champion had hoped to become an arson investigator. However, after advancing to a non-reserve firefighter in 1993, he moved on to be a truck engineer, fire captain and battalion chief.

In 2016, Champion was named fire chief by former City Manager Rick Haydon after serving in the position on an interim basis, a role he was proud to hold.

“I envisioned my career playing out as 10 years in each rank. But we don’t always get to necessarily choose our path, and opportunities came much quicker than I anticipated. In that way, I have been very blessed,” he said.

During his tenure with Santa Maria Fire, he has witnessed a notable expansion of the department’s services. Through key grants, the number of fire stations in the city was increased from three to five in 2012, and with the addition of a second response unit at the downtown Fire Station 1 in 2019, the department has been able to respond to more service calls with a faster response times, Champion said.

A year prior, also through the state SAFER grant, the department received a new aerial ladder fire truck, allowing for improved response to structure fires.

Another big accomplishment, Champion said, was the passing of Measure U in 2018, which allowed for further funding allocations to the city’s fire and police departments.

All these improvements, he said, have helped the department to be a better asset to the community.

“We’re a very well-rounded department, and we’re basically an all-risk department. Our members are trained in heavy rescue, search and rescue, and medical emergency care. We provide a very high level of service,” he said.

Despite the strength of the department, the challenges of 2020 made things difficult for the department. Wildfires throughout the state in the fall drew a third of the department out of Santa Maria to assist partnering agencies, and the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic led to projected staffing cuts for the department.

Despite the setbacks of this year, Champion hopes the city will see financial improvements that allow the department to continue operating at its best.

“My hope is that we don’t experience a reduction in the level of service the community expects. Of course, we will provide the best service possible with the resources given, but I hope we will continue to see a trend that will support a robust economy locally,” he said.

While leaving the department will be bittersweet, Champion is eager to give more time to his instructor duties at the Allan Hancock College Fire Academy, where he has taught for the last 20 years and attended himself in 1990.

Throughout his career, he said it has been the work of the entire team that has led to the successes of the department.

“I am just proud of the department and proud of everyone I’ve worked with over the years. It will definitely be a weird feeling to know that I’m walking away,” he said. “I’m grateful to be able to retire of sound mind and with no medical problems since not everyone gets that.”

The Santa Maria City Council announced Tuesday that a retirement resolution would be released for Champion this month, along with a resolution for retiring Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen.

According to City Manager Jason Stilwell, the department is in the process of recruiting an interim fire chief, with the goal of announcing the appointment before Champion’s retirement date.

“[Champion] is highly respected among his peers, is known for his ability to build relationships with other agencies, including emergency medical services, and helped to shape and grow the department. He will be solemnly missed,” Stilwell said.

