Webcast: Rob Blasetti on Reality-Based Training

Photo by Tim Olk

Join us for a Webcast on reality-based training with Lieutenant Rob Blasetti of the Fairfax County (VA) Fire and Rescue Department.

This webcast introduces the model of Reality-Based Training from the basic recruit to the incident commander. Athletes, military, and law enforcement have been using Reality-Based Training to train the body and mind for performance for decades. The fire service uses a step-by-step methodology to achieve peak performance during calls and while interacting with fellow members. The methods shared are based on years of research.

Rob Blasetti is a lieutenant and a paramedic at Fairfax County (VA) Fire Department Rescue 411 and is a member of VA-TF1/USA-1. Before moving to Virginia, he worked for the Cape Coral (FL) Fire Department, from which he retired as an operations battalion chief. He has instructed at FDIC International H.O.T, Ft. Lauderdale Fire Expo, International Association of Fire Chiefs, Women in Fire, and various fire departments around the country.