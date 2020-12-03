Evacuations for Canyons, Part of Lake Forest (CA) as Bond Fire Swells to 7,200 Acres

Alma Fausto and Erika I. Ritchie

The Orange County Register

(TNS)

A wind-driven wildfire in Silverado Canyon was threatening homes and forced residents to evacuate and by noon Thursday, Dec. 3 had exploded to more than 7,200 acres.

The Bond fire grew Wednesday night out of a building fire that spread to vegetation, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The blaze continued to grow throughout the night as gusty Santa Ana winds spread the flames. It was 0% contained, with flames moving southwest, the Fire Authority said.

It has the potential to grow quickly, fire authorities said, adding that 500 firefighters were working to control it.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills west of El Toro Road and north of the 241 Toll Road. The rest of Portola Hills was under a voluntary evacuation warning, authorities said just after 6:30 a.m.

The blaze started at around 10:15 p.m. at a house in the 29000 block of Silverado Canyon Road, fire authorities said.

“It was a house fire that got into the vegetation,” Nguyen said.

He did not have details as to what started the house’s blaze.

Fire authorities said multiple buildings may have been damaged.

“We are in the process of verifying the number involved and the extent of the damage,” the Fire Authority wrote on Twitter.

Authorities have not confirmed if anyone, civilian or firefighter, has been injured.

Fire helicopters and a helitanker fought Wednesday night along with ground crews, but by 1 a.m. the Bond fire had charred more than 1,000 acres and just kept growing.

“There is a lot of fuel out there,” the captain said. “We’re dealing with the wind, and we have really low relative humidity.”

Air attacks were stopped overnight because of the wind, but it appeared they would be able to fly again on Thursday. Firefighters from Los Angeles and Ventura counties were helping with this blaze.

A large helitanker, capable of dropping 3,000 gallons of water that is working in the region this season to fight fires, is also responding.

Fire authorities anticipate strong winds throughout the day.

“The wind erratically changes directions, so that’s the dangerous part about it,” Nguyen said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered earlier for residents in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.

A voluntary evacuation warning was issued for Borrego Canyon, Baker Ranch, Live Oak Canyon, Trabuco Canyon, Rose Canyon; and Valley Vista Way and Meadow Ridge Drive.

It was later extended to Lake Forest, from the 241Toll Road along Bake Parkway to Musick north to Irvine border, and from the 241 Toll Road north to Bake Parkway to Foothill Ranch Community Park.

Santiago Canyon Road, from Jackson Ranch Road to the 241 Toll Road, was closed and authorities asked people to stay clear of the area.

Winds of more than 25 miles per hour swirled Wednesday night, helping the blaze. The strongest winds were forecasted to blow through Thursday, Dec. 3.

Fire Authority officials stressed that those in evacuated areas should leave.

“You’re strongly encouraged to seek safety with family/friends or in a hotel,” the agency said on Twitter. “Due to COVID-19, no congregate shelter is offered.”

Joanne Hubble, who has long been a source of natural-disaster preparation in the canyons, jumped into action once again.

It was close to 3 a.m. when she ran along her street deep in Harding Canyon, near Modjeska Canyon, knocking on neighbors’ doors telling them to evacuate.

“Because we had the power shut off, we couldn’t call or email them,” Hubble said. “Everybody was rushing to get out.”

Hubble had been up during the night listening to a radio scanner, updating neighbors via email until the power went out.

When the mandatory evacuations were ordered, she grabbed a few clothes, got her dogs and had someone come in for her horse.

“When I left the canyon, I saw the ridge between Modjeska and Jackson Ranch on fire,” she said. “It was pretty bad.”

The Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation point at Santiago Canyon College, at 8045 E. Chapman Ave., in Orange. Evacuees are asked to remain in their cars when they arrive. Information as well as assistance in finding a hotel will be available. There are no overnight stays at the college because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In-person classes at the college were canceled because of the blaze and high winds.

OC Animal Care offered to house small household pets at its facility, at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin.

Several school districts announced they would have students stay home Thursday and work from their computers because of the poor air quality from the smoke, possible power outages and employees being affected by the evacuations.

Staff reporter Quinn Wilson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

