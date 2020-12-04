Firefighters Rescue Two from Norton (OH) Fire; One Dead

State Fire Marshal on scene of a house fire in Norton this morning. The house is on Easton Road just north of Greenwich. No info yet released about injuries. Norton had help from at least 6 other departments. Easton Road closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/0wBT7XNjjQ — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) December 4, 2020

Firefighters saved two people but one man died in a Norton house fire early Friday morning.

Norton police and firefighters forced their way into the home at 3873 Easton Road about 1:30 a.m. and rescued a man and woman who were sleeping on the first floor. The fire, though, was too advanced to reach a man on the second floor, said Firefighter Brandon Earnesberger.

“We could not make entry to the second floor safely,” he said.

The man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital but died from his injuries.

No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters and the state fire marshal are still on the scene. The cause hasn’t been determined and investigators aren’t sure yet the extent of the damage.

“It’s too early to tell,” Earnesberger said. “It’s significant damage.”

The fire happened in a part of the city that doesn’t have fire hydrants, so tanker trucks were used from numerous departments. The departments that assisted were: Barberton, Copley, Fairlawn, Chippewa Township, Wadsworth, Bath and Sharon townships, and Clinton.

The identity of the man who died in the fire isn’t yet being released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Beaconjournal.com for updates.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at [email protected], 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Two people saved, one man dies in Norton house fire

