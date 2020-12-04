Four-Year-Old Boy, Great-Grandfather Killed in Early-Morning AL House Fire

According to a report from ABC9, A four-year-old boy and his great-grandfather have died after being pulled from the site of a house fire in Birmingham, Alabama, early Friday morning, according to the Birmingham (AL) Fire Department and the victims’ family.

The victims have been identified as four-year-old Kyree Miles and 67-year-old Bobby Miles, the boy’s great-grandfather who was babysitting the child.

Coroner confirms 4yo Kyree Miles and 67yo Bobby Miles died in 3am house fire at 4520 9th Terrace N in Birmingham.



The fire occurred on 9th Terrace North in Birmingham in the Kingston Community.

