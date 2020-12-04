Drawn by Fire: Lowest Bid Conundrum

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

Not all that is marketed as the cost-cutting latest-greatest is the latest-greatest! I can think of numerous tools and tech that ended up in the storage room abyss because it didn’t live up to its billing. Budgets are tight, but there are times that the lowest bid doesn’t equate to highest operational effectiveness or satisfactory quality—costing you more in the long-run.

STAY FIRED UP, and if you always go with the lowest CAN’T MISS bid, remember to keep that string nice and tight!

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to:

http://artstudioseven.com/page-LE_Prints.htm

MORE BY PAUL COMBS

Drawn by Fire: A Very Truckie Thanksgiving

Drawn by Fire: Bad Math

Drawn by Fire: The Mask

Drawn by Fire: The Elephant in the Room